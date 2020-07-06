SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Royals saw a couple of late leads evaporate in an American Legion doubleheader sweep to the Sheridan Troopers on Monday.
In game one, the Royals scored their only run in the fourth inning. That appeared to be enough until the bottom of the seventh, when Sheridan rallied for two runs off Nick Eliason to walk it off.
Eliason went 1 for 3 with a double, as did Chase Hinckley, who scored the Royals' lone run. Billings' Bubba Bergen went 2 for 3.
In game two, Sheridan led 5-0 through four innings but allowed six runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to fall behind 9-5. The Troopers tied it up in the bottom of the sixth and earned their second straight walkoff win an inning later.
Billings' Aiden Montez went 1 for 3 with a home run and a walk, while Payton Stidham went 2 for 4 with a double and Cal Maas went 1 for 2 with a walk.
