IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Prospect Baseball scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a tie and held on to defeat the Billings Royals 3-2 on Thursday at the Battle of the Falls Tournament.

With the game knotted at 2-2, IPB pushed the winning run across in the top of the sixth.

Overall, IPB had six hits and the Royals five. IPB didn't commit any errors, while the Royals (12-11) had two.

Davis Mosier pitched the complete game for Billings, throwing seven innings and scattering six hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks. He struck out three.

The Royals will play RA Baseball Academy of Utah at 1 p.m. and the Pocatello (Idaho) Runnin' Rebels at 6 p.m. on Friday.