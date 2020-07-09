GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers rebounded from a 17-1 loss with a 4-3 win to split Thursday's American Legion AA doubleheader against the Billings Royals.
Nick Eliason was the star of the Royals' blowout win. He pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts, and went 3 for 4 at the plate. Jaeden Jordahl and Noah Aufdengarten both went 2 for 3 with a walk, Brendan Miller went 2 for 2 and Burke Steppe finished 1 for 2 with two walks.
In the second game, the Royals allowed three runs in the second inning but tied it at 3-3 with a two-run fifth. The Chargers scored one in the bottom of the fifth, and Derick Spring pitched two shutout innings to earn the save.
Great Falls' Andrew Paradise went 3 for 3 with a double, and Nate Fowler went 1 for 3 with a double. Jordahl was 4 for 4 with two runs scored.
