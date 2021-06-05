BILLINGS — Lance Schaaf scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth and the Billings Royals defeated the Great Falls Chargers 11-10 in extra innings Saturday to win their Eastern AA Legion opener at Pirtz Field.

Davis Mosier doubled and tripled among his four hits and scored three runs, and Michael Ohlin had three RBIs to lead the Royals (14-6, 1-0), who evened the score at 10-10 with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Schaaf was also the winning pitcher. He threw the final 2.1 innings without giving up a hit or a run, walking two and striking out two.

Keeton Clark drove in three runs for the Chargers and Nate Fowler had two RBIs. Tyler Marr doubled and tripled and scored twice.

Tags

Load comments