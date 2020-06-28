BILLINGS — Eli McCoy worked the full seven innings to lead the Billings Royals over Sheridan, Wyoming, 2-1 on Sunday at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Pirtz Field.

McCoy limited Sheridan to five hits and an earned run. He walked one batter and struck out four.

Aiden Montez had a run, a walk and an RBI for the Royals. Cal Maas doubled and scored for Billings.

For the Troopers, Carter Dubberley pitched five innings and allowed two hits and two runs (none earned). He issued two base on balls and fanned five.

Trevor Stowe batted 2 for 3, including a triple, for the Troopers, and scored a run.

The tournament concluded Sunday. 

