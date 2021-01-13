BILLINGS — Billings Royals pitcher Eli McCoy will play baseball at Bethel University (Minnesota).
McCoy, a lefty who also plays first base for the Royals, is projected to be a pitcher for Bethel, an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
McCoy graduated from Billings Senior in the spring and is planning on playing another campaign for the Royals as he will be eligible for his "comeback year" as he will still fall under the Legion age requirements, said Royals coach David Swecker. He'll report to Bethel in the fall.
McCoy threw a seven-inning complete game last year on Senior Night to lead the Royals past the crosstown rival Scarlets, 6-3, at Dehler Park. At the State AA tourney, he also tossed a complete seven-inning game as the Royals topped the Great Falls Chargers 5-4 in a loser-out contest at Dehler.
This year will be McCoy's third season with the Royals.
"He's been a great leader for us the past two years," said Swecker. "I'm excited to see what he'll do in the future."
