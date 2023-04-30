BILLINGS — Sy Waldron batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run as the Billings Royals defeated the Bozeman Bucks 9-3 in the first game of an American Legion baseball twin bill at Pirtz Field on Sunday.

In the second contest, Royals pitchers Nathan Kojetin and Peyton Waskow combined for 13 strikeouts to lead Billings to a 13-3 victory.

With the two nonconference wins, Billings (5-2) won its fifth straight contest.

In the first game, Ethan Chaney drove in three for Billings. Gavin Stitchman was also 2 for 2 with a run. Starting pitcher Hunter Solheim threw the first five innings, scattering five hits, three runs (all earned) and one walk, while fanning four. Carson Jenkins tossed the last two innings, giving up just one hit and striking out one.

In the second game, Billings totaled 12 hits as Alex Brown was 3 for 4 with three runs and Davis Mosier was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Mosier and Waldron, who drove in two runs, each doubled for Billings. Ryan Denowh was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

The Royals will next play Saturday when they host Missoula at 2:30 p.m. and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at 5 p.m. at Pirtz.