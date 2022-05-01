BILLINGS — The Great Falls at Billings Royals American Legion baseball games scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park have been canceled due to wet field conditions at Dehler Park.
Billings (2-0) is next scheduled to play May 7-8 at Pirtz Field, when the Royals and Billings Scarlets will host Missoula and Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22.
The schedule for May 7 at Pirtz Field is: 12:30 p.m., Scarlets vs. Missoula; 3 p.m., Royals vs. Missoula; 5:30 p.m., Royals vs. Post 22; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. Post 22.
The schedule for May 8 at Pirtz is: 10 a.m., Royals vs. Post 22; 12:30 p.m., Missoula vs. Post 22; 3 p.m., Scarlets vs. Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.