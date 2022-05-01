BILLINGS — The Great Falls at Billings Royals American Legion baseball games scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park have been canceled due to wet field conditions at Dehler Park.

Billings (2-0) is next scheduled to play May 7-8 at Pirtz Field, when the Royals and Billings Scarlets will host Missoula and Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22.

The schedule for May 7 at Pirtz Field is: 12:30 p.m., Scarlets vs. Missoula; 3 p.m., Royals vs. Missoula; 5:30 p.m., Royals vs. Post 22; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. Post 22. 

The schedule for May 8 at Pirtz is: 10 a.m., Royals vs. Post 22; 12:30 p.m., Missoula vs. Post 22; 3 p.m., Scarlets vs. Missoula.

