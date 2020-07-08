GREAT FALLS — The Billings Royals erupted for five runs in the seventh inning to break a tie score, then had to hold on as Great Falls scored three times in the bottom half of the inning for a 9-7 American Legion baseball win over the Chargers on Wednesday.
Great Falls rebounded with a 7-3 win to salvage a split of the doubleheader.
The opener was tied 4-4 heading to the final inning before the teams combined for eight more runs.
Brady Uhren went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jaden Jordahl was 2 for 4 for the Royals. Billings hit six doubles, including two by Uhren.
Kael Richards drove in five Great Falls runs, and Keeton Clark scored three times.
In the night cap, Tyler Marr allowed one earned run in five innings of relief and had three hits at the plate to lead the Chargers, who led 6-1 after four innings. Derick Spring went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
Aiden Montez hit a solo homer for the Royals and Uhren had two RBIs.
