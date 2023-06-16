BILLINGS — The Billings Royals scored all of their runs against the Great Falls Chargers in the second through fifth innings as they chipped their way to a 10-4 win in American Legion Baseball play Friday at Pirtz Field.

Down 1-0 after the first inning, the Royals had multiple runs in each of the next four frames that followed as they threatened a mercy-rule finish. Three Great Falls runs in the sixth inning prevented that from happening, but it was for naught as the hosts closed out the victory comfortably.

Starter Hunter Solheim picked up the pitching win for the Royals (15-16), going six innings while giving up six hits with the four runs allowed. Holter Reisinger finished out the final inning in relief with little issue.

Catcher Ryan Denowh lit up the scoreboard for the Royals, going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs. He was one of three Billings players in all who mustered multiple RBIs in the game as first baseman Davis Mosier and shortstop Kayden Keith each finished with two RBIs, along with multiple hits to go with it.

Chargers starter Liam Sullivan's day was done after four innings pitched, giving up six earned runs on seven hits. Reliever Noah Redenbaugh closed out the game for the visitors, allowing two earned runs on two hits.

Great Falls' lineup was disciplined with no strikeouts, but struggled at times to turn it into offense. Center fielder Scott Klinker finished with a pair of hits, while shortstop Trigg Mapes had a pair of RBIs. Catcher Mason Davis was responsible for the Chargers' other RBI on the day.

The Royals get right back to work when they play two at Dehler Park on Saturday against Helena, with first pitch in the first game scheduled for 5 p.m.