BILLINGS — Jaiden Turner supplied the walk-off double in Game 2 as the Billings Royals swept the Helena Senators (6-4 and 4-3) in a conference doubleheader on Saturday night.

Billings’ Kayden Keith walked to led off the home half of the seventh in Game 2. Davis Chakos was intentionally walked and Turner delivered the clutch knock for the Royals’ 17th victory of the season.

The Senators put the go-ahead run on third base in the top of the seventh in Game 2, but couldn’t break through. Helena’s Aaron Fuzesy struck out 11 across six innings, scattering four hits and five walks, but hit the 105-pitch limit in the sixth.

Helena dropped to 24-9 overall and 6-5 in Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play with the losses.

The Royals improved to 5-4 in conference play with the victories.

Helena’s Carter Perlinski doubled in the fifth of Game 2, setting up the Senators’ game-tying score.

Walker Bennett plated two runs with a single to left field in the third inning and Manu Melo went 2-for-4 with a run scored out of the two-hole.

Carson Jenkins put Billings up 3-0 with a home run in the first inning of Game 2. He also fired six innings of five-hit, three-run baseball, striking out three and walking three on 107 pitches.

Turner’s double solidified a two-hit game. Davis Mosier singled and walked twice.

In Game 1, Helena out-hit Billings 10-7 and mounted a too little, too late comeback in the seventh.

Jenkins and Ryan Denowh put the Royals up 2-1 with back-to-back triples in the fourth. Turner added an RBI single in the fifth and Billings tacked on a pair courtesy of a Helena error two batters later.

Helena’s Walker Bennett drove in a run as part of a three-run seventh, while Tycen Mooney walked with the bases loaded to cap a two-RBI Game 1.

The Royals and Senators meet again on Sunday at noon.