BILLINGS — Billings Royals all-state shortstop Jaeden Jordahl has given a verbal commitment to play college baseball at Miles Community College.
He is one of three players from the Billings American Legion baseball program and Laurel to announce they’ll be playing college baseball next season in the past two days. On Monday, it was learned Billings Scarlet Michael Feralio will be playing at Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minnesota, next year and Laurel Dodger Jaxon Wittmayer at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minn.
This past season, MCC was the regular-season MonDak Conference and Region XIII champions. The Pioneers finished 44-16, with the 44 wins being a school record.
“I’m really excited,” Jordahl said. “They have a pretty successful baseball program. I think it will be a good experience.”
Jordahl, who is batting .422 with an on-base percentage of .547 and a slugging percentage of .610, has 18 doubles, four triples, one homer, 45 RBIs, 69 runs and 52 steals for the Royals, who carry a 51-10 overall record and 23-1 league mark — including 20 straight wins — into the State AA tournament that begins Wednesday in Great Falls.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind I need to find somewhere to play,” Jordahl said. “Now I can focus on the tournament.”
Jordahl, who is in his third year with the Royals and fourth year overall in Legion as he was also a member of the Class A Billings Blue Jays, is a super-senior for the Royals this year. He is a 2020 Billings Senior graduate.
Next year Jordahl said he is projected to be a second baseman or shortstop for the Pioneers. Jordahl knows he’ll have to elevate his game.
“It should be pretty good competition,” he said. “They have a lot of good middle infield guys coming in. I’ll have to work hard to earn a (starting) spot.”
Royals coach David Swecker said he knows Jordahl is willing to put in the work.
“There is a lot of competition in that program, but I know Jaeden will put in the offseason work to give himself the best chance to earn a spot in the spring,” Swecker said. “I’m excited for him to be able to continue his baseball career and look forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”
