BILLINGS — A pair of Billings Royals players — Nathan Kojetin and Davis Mosier — have signed to play college baseball at Dawson Community College and Miles Community College, respectively, per Royals coach David Swecker.
Kojetin, a Billings Skyview grad, is a pitcher who can play various other infield and outfield roles, while Mosier, who went to Billings Senior, is listed as both an infielder and outfielder on the Royals' roster, though has additionally done some pitching.
Miles and Dawson both play in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, which the Pioneers won last season with a 37-14 overall and 19-5 conference record. Dawson finished fourth at 15-21 (15-9).
"I'm super excited for all those boys that get to continue playing baseball," Swecker said when asked by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week about his players' college commitments. "That's kind of what we're here to teach them, some life lessons. And the end goal, if they want to pursue it, is to get them into another program to keep playing baseball as long as they can."