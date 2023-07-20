Kojetin, a Billings Skyview grad, is a pitcher who can play various other infield and outfield roles, while Mosier, who went to Billings Senior, is listed as both an infielder and outfielder on the Royals' roster, though has additionally done some pitching.

"I'm super excited for all those boys that get to continue playing baseball," Swecker said when asked by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week about his players' college commitments. "That's kind of what we're here to teach them, some life lessons. And the end goal, if they want to pursue it, is to get them into another program to keep playing baseball as long as they can."