LETHBRIDGE, Alberta — The Billings Royals earned a close, comeback win and a run-rule victory over the Lethbridge Elks in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.

The Royals won the first game 5-4 and the second game 12-2.

Billings tied the first game up at 2-2 in the fourth inning but fell behind 4-2 going into the final frame. The Royals scored three runs in the top half to gain their first lead of the game, and 5-4 was the final score.

Royals catcher Kayden Keith went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the game.

In game two, Billings scored seven in the fifth inning to pull away.

Royals right fielder Carson Jenkins finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Hunter Solheim was 2 for 2 with a double and a walk.