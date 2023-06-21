LETHBRIDGE, Alberta — The Billings Royals earned a back-and-forth American Legion baseball win over the Lethbridge Elks on Wednesday, prevailing 13-8 in eight innings.
The Royals took leads of 3-0 and 4-1, then fell behind 6-4 through four. They tied it up in the fifth and were up 8-7 going into the bottom of the sixth, where Lethbridge knotted it up. Billings plated five runs in the top of the lone extra inning.
Royals right fielder Carson Jenkins went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and three runs scored, while left fielder Peyton Waskow went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs and third baseman Ethan Chaney was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.