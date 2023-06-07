BILLINGS — As the Billings Royals prepare for the Idaho Falls Tournament Thursday through Sunday, the defending American Legion baseball State AA champions are feeling pretty good about themselves.

While the Royals record might not be eye-popping, they are a very respectable 12-10 overall with a 1-2 league mark as they roll into the bulk of the summer season.

“Right now, we are pitching it well and it’s one of our strengths,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “When we play good defense, we have a chance to win. We have to get timely hitting started.

“We are looking forward to playing more baseball now that school is out and can get into a better rhythm.”

On Thursday, the Royals open play at Idaho Falls against Idaho Prospect Baseball at 4 p.m. Then on Friday, Billings will lay RA Baseball Academy of Utah at 1 p.m. and the Pocatello (Idaho) Runnin’ Rebels at 6 p.m. Bracket play will be contested on Saturday and Sunday.

The Battle of the Falls Tournament is hosted by the Idaho Falls Post 56. The Bandits were the American Legion World Series runner-up last year and won the title the previous two seasons. Also included in the tournament is Cheyenne (Wyoming).

“It’s a good tournament. They (Idaho Falls) won the regional and Cheyenne is in it and was second at regionals and we were third,” said Swecker. “It will be a good, competitive tournament. We are excited about that challenge.”

For the Royals, righty Jaiden Turner is 4-0 in six games started and has a 1.80 ERA. He has 47 strikeouts and has only walked four batters in 31 innings.

“Hitters are hitting .193 off him. He’s rolling right now,” said Swecker.

In the bullpen, lefty Peyton Waskow leads the way. Waskow has tossed 21 innings with a 2.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts. Opposing teams are batting .218 against him.

Ryan Denowh leads the Royals with a .429 batting average and Carson Jenkins is hitting .417. Sy Waldron tops the Royals with 19 RBIs and Ethan Chaney has driven in 17. Jenkins leads the team in runs scored with 23 and Turner has crossed the plate 20 times.

All in all, Swecker is happy with where his team is at and welcomes the opportunity for improvement as the schedule becomes more consistent with summer break.

“The hitting will come around the more into the season we get,” he said. “The more games we play it will help our hitters as we get into the season so we are seeing the ball better.”

“I’m happy with where we are right now. We lost some games we could have won and won some we could have lost. We are going in the right direction and have the potential to go on a run in June and July. We want to be playing our best when the state tourney rolls around and get 1% better every day. Hopefully we are playing our best once the state tournament rolls around.”

Scarlets playing in Tulsa

The Billings Scarlets area at a tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thursday through Sunday.

The Scarlets have had a strong start to the season, posting a 15-3 record and 3-1 Eastern AA mark.

A makeup date has also been announced for the rainout of a game scheduled between the Scarlets and Royals for June 2. The conference game will now be played July 17 at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park. The Scarlets will be the home team.

The Gazette and 406mtsports.com will catch up with the Scarlets when they return home from tourney play in Oklahoma.

Goldsmith Gallery Tournament/Postseason

The Goldsmith Gallery Tournament is June 29-July 2 at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field.

Along with the Scarlets and Royals, teams entered are Sheridan (Wyoming), the Colorado Lightning, the Colorado Rogue, the Colorado Dirt Devils, and a team from Saskatchewan, Canada.

This year’s State AA American Legion Baseball Tournament is July 22-26 in Missoula. The Northwest Regional Tournament is Aug. 2-6 in Gillette, Wyoming. The American Legion World Series is Aug. 10-15 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Swecker did note that the 2024 Class AA Northwest Regional would be in early August at Dehler Park.