BILLINGS — Michael Ohlin of the Billings Royals has signed to play baseball at Dordt University (Iowa).
Ohlin, who played baseball for the Billings Blue Jays for two seasons and is readying for his second year with the Royals, is projected to play catcher and pitcher for the Defenders, an NAIA school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ohlin also played football for Billings Senior and was the team's starting tight end this past year and quarterback in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.