BILLINGS — Michael Ohlin of the Billings Royals has signed to play baseball at Dordt University (Iowa).

Ohlin, who played baseball for the Billings Blue Jays for two seasons and is readying for his second year with the Royals, is projected to play catcher and pitcher for the Defenders, an NAIA school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ohlin also played football for Billings Senior and was the team's starting tight end this past year and quarterback in 2019.

