BILLINGS — Behind three runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Billings Royals downed the Kalispell Lakers 3-2 in the first game of an American Legion Class AA doubleheader here on Friday.
The Royals then used a six-run sixth inning in the nightcap for an 8-5 win, extending their winning streak to 18 consecutive games. Billings improved to 49-10 overall while Kalispell fell to 11-11.
In the opener, Burke Steppe doubled to right field to score Kruz Slevira, Jessen West and Michael Ohlin in the seventh. Slevira had reached on a fielder's choice, West was hit by a pitch and Ohlin was on the bases due to an error.
Reagan Walker pitched the first 6.2 innings for Billings, allowing only five hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out two.
Caleb Morgan was the starting pitcher for the Lakers and pitched into the sixth. Overall, he allowed only three hits and three runs (none earned) in 6.1 innings.
In the second game, Owen Doucette and Gunner Thompson both drove in three runs for the Royals. Thompson finished with two hits, as did Walker.
Gage Brink had three hits and three RBIs for the Lakers, who were shut out for five innings by Davis Mosier before scoring two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh.
