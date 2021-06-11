MANDAN, N.D. — The Billings Royals topped the Detroit Lakes 14-4 before losing 10-0 to the Mandan Chiefs at an American Legion baseball tourney here on Friday.
It was the first day of competition for the Royals (18-7) at the tourney.
Hunter Eliason was the Royals' spark plug in the opener, as he drove in seven runs. Eliason was 3 for 3 at the plate, including two doubles and a triple, and also scored a run.
Jessen West and Kruz Slevira also doubled for Billings. West scored five runs and swiped four bases.
In the second game, two Chiefs pitchers held the Royals to five hits, all singles.
The Royals are scheduled to play the Bismarck Governors and Minot Vistas on Saturday.
