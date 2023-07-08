SALT LAKE CITY — The Billings Royals improved their record to 3-1 at a tournament in Salt Lake City this week, winning a pair of games Saturday against opponents from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Stansbury Park, Utah.

Billings took down the Post 56 Bruins (from Idaho Falls) 9-1 in its first matchup of the day, then defeated the Stansbury Stallions 10-2 to close the show. The victories follow a win on Thursday against a team from Meridian, Idaho, and a Friday loss to the Miles City Outlaws.

In Game 1, the Royals tallied up a combined seven runs in the second and third innings to give them more than enough cushion to cruise to victory, adding a run each on top of it in the fourth and fifth innings in the five-frame game.

The bottom of Billings' lineup made the difference as Ethan Moore and Alex Brown — the eighth and ninth hitters in the Royals' lineup against Idaho Falls — combined to go 4 for 6 at the plate with six RBIs, helping make things stress-free on the mound for starter Nathan Kojetin, who went the distance and struck out 10 while allowing just the one run on three hits.

Stansbury Park kept things in arm's reach for much of the second game, only finding itself down 4-2 entering the fifth inning, but a bottom-half offensive eruption in that frame (in which Billings scored six runs) helped the Royals put the game out of reach.

Kojetin showed off his two-way skills in Game 2, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate to lead the way for Billings. The Royals had eight extra-base hits in the game (seven doubles, one triple), with Carson Jenkins picking up three of those doubles by himself.

Hunter Solheim was effective in the circle in Billings' second complete-game performance of the day, allowing the two runs off of seven hits while striking out three.

The Royals advanced to Sunday play in Salt Lake City, where they'll next take part in a four-team tournament bracket. They are slated to face off in the semifinals against South Jordan, Utah, at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Utah.