SALT LAKE CITY — The Billings Royals split their first two games of play in a tournament in Utah on Thursday and Friday, defeating a team from Meridian, Idaho 10-2 and losing to a fellow Montanan squad in the Miles City Outlaws by a 3-2 margin Friday.

Against Meridian in their opener, the Royals were briefly down 2-1 in the middle of the fourth inning before ripping out to a five-run bottom half, then added four more insurance runs in the sixth inning to cruise away.

Billings tallied 15 hits to Meridian's two, with a game-high three coming from Royals right fielder Carson Jenkins to go along with the same amount of RBIs. He was one of five Billings players with multiple hits along with Davis Chakos, Kayden Keith, Ethan Chaney and Nathan Kojetin. Starter Jaiden Turner went the distance, allowing just two hits and giving up no earned runs while striking out six.

Miles City brought Billings back down to Earth on Friday in Utah, however. The Outlaws scored a go-ahead run in the seventh inning and held the Royals at bay in the bottom half to pick up the victory over an in-state opponent.

Billings recorded just four hits in the second game, two of which came from shortstop Sy Waldron (both doubles), who also added in a RBI. Jenkins and Chaney were the other Royals that had base hits in the game.

Royals starter Davis Mosier and reliever Keith combined to strike out eight and give up just one earned run off of seven hits, but it wasn't enough to help their team overcome Miles City.

Billings will continue play in Salt Lake City through Sunday.