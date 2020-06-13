BILLINGS — The Billings Royals managed to split their American Legion baseball doubleheader with Kalispell on Saturday at Pirtz Field, but the Lakers headed home having won three of four in the weekend series.
The Royals captured the second game Saturday by a 6-5 score, thanks to a two-out double by Brady Uhren in the bottom of the sixth that scored Nick Eliason with the go-ahead run.
Eliason finished 3 for 4 with a triple, while Noah Aufdengarten had two RBIs for Billings.
In the opening game, Kalispell starter Jack Corriveau threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and working around six walks as the Lakers won 8-0. Reid Barrows pitched the final two innings to preserve the victory.
Gage Brink drove in two runs and scored twice for Kalispell. The Royals were limited to four hits.
Kalispell swept the Royals in two games on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.