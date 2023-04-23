GILLETTE, Wyo. — Carson Jenkins batted 2 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and a run to help the Billings Royals notch their first win of the American Legion baseball season with an 11-5 victory over the Gillette Riders on Sunday.

The Royals (1-2) bounced back from a sweep by the Riders on Saturday.

The top three of the Montana State AA champion Royals lineup provided the punch for Billings' offense Sunday. Leadoff batter Jaiden Turner was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Jenkins did his damage while batting second in the lineup. Billings' No. 3 hitter, Davis Mosier, was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI. The trio accounted for six of the Royals' nine hits.

Gavin Stitchman was 1 for 2 for the Royals with three runs and a stolen base.

The Royals scored early against Gillette with two runs in the top of the first and three runs in the top of the second to take a 5-0 lead. Gillette bounced back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the second before Billings crossed the plate five times in the fifth.

Three Billings pitchers — starter Nathan Kojetin and relievers Hunter Solheim and Ethan Chaney — limited the Riders to five hits.

Billings also played fine defense with only one error, improving on its performance from Saturday when the Royals had eight total errors.

The Royals are at the Sheridan (Wyoming Troopers) for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.