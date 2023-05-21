BILLINGS — The Billings Royals scored runs in five innings, including five in the bottom of the sixth, to defeat the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers 11-4 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

The Royals (11-7) scored the victory after falling 7-4 in extra innings to the Troopers in the first contest.

In the victory, Davis Mosier batted 2 for 3, including a two-base hit, with a run and an RBI. North Sanderson was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Royals. Carson Jenkins walked three times and also had a base hit and scored three runs for the Royals. Ethan Chaney drew two walks and scored a pair of runs. Overall, the Royals drew nine walks and two Billings batters were hit by pitches.

Billings relievers Holter Reisinger and Sy Waldron combined to pitch three shutout innings, giving up only three hits and issuing only one walk.

Overall, Sheridan had 10 hits and the Royals nine. Sheridan made three errors and Billings fielders had one.

In the first contest, Sheridan scored three runs in the top of the ninth to claim the victory.

Billings leadoff batter Jaiden Turner was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

The first crosstown Royals-Scarlets game of the season is Friday at 7 p.m. at Pirtz Field.