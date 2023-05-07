BILLINGS — The defending Montana State AA American Legion baseball champion Billings Royals pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 Hardhats 4-3 on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

Overall, Billings finished 2-1 on the weekend. The Royals (7-3) also defeated the Hardhats 14-4 on Saturday, while falling to the Missoula Mavericks 12-9 Saturday.

Peyton Waskow batted 2 for 4 for Billings with two RBIs as two Post 22 pitchers held the Royals to four hits. Billings batters did reach the bases eight times on walks and five times on a hit-by-pitch.

Overall, both teams committed two errors.

Billings starting pitcher Nathan Kojetin worked four innings, scattering six hits and two runs (one earned), while walking one and whiffing three. Hunter Solheim pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and one run (earned), while walking two and fanning one.

The Royals play at the Missoula Mavericks on Saturday.