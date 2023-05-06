BILLINGS — The Billings Royals won an American Legion baseball game and lost another in a home doubleheader Saturday, losing to the Missoula Mavericks 12-9 in their first game of the afternoon before taking down Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 14-4 in five innings to close the day at Pirtz Field.

The Mavericks put the Royals (6-3 overall) in a hole early on in their matchup as the visitors led 5-1 after the first inning. Billings tied it at 5-5 with a four-run second inning, but a four-run surge of their own by the Mavericks over the next two frames helped them eventually pull away for good.

Sy Waldron led the Royals with a massive four-RBI day as Billings, even while it managed to garner 13 hits in all in the game, couldn't stop a Missoula offense that saw all but one starter in the lineup record a hit.

Royals starter Davis Mosier lasted 2⅔ innings on the mound, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts, while Peyton Waskow went the rest of the way with four earned runs allowed on five hits with six strikeouts.

Things were much more positive for Billings in Game 2 against Rapid City as a 10-run explosion in the bottom of the first inning set the stage for a mercy-rule win.

Billings' Hunter Solheim and North Sanderson each had a pair of RBIs in the game while Carson Jenkins finished 4 for 4 from the plate with three runs scored. Jaiden Turner went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on five hits to go with seven strikeouts.

The Royals will rematch with Post 22 at 10 a.m. Sunday at Pirtz Field to try and make it back-to-back victories.