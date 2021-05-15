SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Royals won the opener Saturday and went on to split an American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Sheridan Troopers.
The Royals won the first game 9-0, as starter Reagan Walker didn't allow a run in 5 1/3 innings. Walker struck out five and walked one. Max Keller threw 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
Offensively, the Royals got a double and three RBIs from Jaeden Jordahl. Gunner Thompson drove in two runs.
Sheridan took the Game 2 by a 2-1 score. The Troopers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, as Michael Greer came through with a two-run single.
It spoiled Lance Schaaf's 11-strikeout performance on the mound for Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.