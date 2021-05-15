SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Royals won the opener Saturday and went on to split an American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Sheridan Troopers.

The Royals won the first game 9-0, as starter Reagan Walker didn't allow a run in 5 1/3 innings. Walker struck out five and walked one. Max Keller threw 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief.

Offensively, the Royals got a double and three RBIs from Jaeden Jordahl. Gunner Thompson drove in two runs.

Sheridan took the Game 2 by a 2-1 score. The Troopers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, as Michael Greer came through with a two-run single.

It spoiled Lance Schaaf's 11-strikeout performance on the mound for Billings.

