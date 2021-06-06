BILLINGS — The Billings Royals won their fourth straight game with a 5-2 nonconference American Legion baseball victory over the Great Falls Chargers Sunday at Pirtz Field.
Leadoff batter Jaeden Jordahl batted 2 for 3, including a two-base hit, and scored twice for Billings, while teammate Jessen West doubled and drove in a run. Bubba Bergen singled and had an RBI for Billings (16-6, 1-0).
Max Keller pitched the full seven innings for the Royals, limiting the Chargers to five hits and two runs (one earned). He only walked one batter and didn't record a strikeout.
Kyler Kralich singled and plated a runner for the Chargers. Keeton Clark singled and scored one run for Great Falls.
Late Saturday, Billings drilled the Casper Post 2 Oilers 9-1. Owen Doucette led the Royals offensively with a 3-for-4 performance, which included two doubles. Doucette would drive in three and scored once. West tripled for Billings and crossed the plate twice. Kruz Slevira also scored two runs for Billings and had an RBI.
Royals pitchers CJ Bohn, Burke Steppe and Michael Ohlin combined on a four-hitter, while striking out nine and walking only one.
The Royals and Billings Scarlets will play for the second time in four days when they meet in a Class AA conference game at 7 p.m. Monday at Pirtz. The two teams have met twice this year, splitting those two contests.
