BILLINGS — The Billings Royals, with a come-from-behind 10-7 victory in game two, swept a Class AA American Legion baseball twin bill with the Bozeman Bucks on Sunday at Pirtz Field.
With the victories, the Royals have now won eight straight and are 26-7 this season. Bozeman, which has lost three straight, fell to 16-19.
In the second game, Bozeman jumped out to a 7-0 lead after 1.5 innings. However, the Royals would score one run in the third, five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth, to claim the win.
Austin Schaaf had a double and four RBIs for Billings. Jessen West finished 2 for 4 with two runs and Payton Stidham crossed the plate three times. Jaeden Jordahl had two RBIs. Bubba Bergen doubled and Kruz Slevira tripled for Billings.
Owen Doucette and Michael Ohlin pitched the final 5.2 innings for Billings and held Bozeman scoreless, while allowing only one hit.
Jake Vigen finished 2 for 4 for Bozeman, including a homer and a double, drove in three and scored twice. Logan Pailthorpe hit a solo homer for the Bucks.
In the first game, Davis Mosier powered the Royals' offense with a 3-for-4 performance, driving in three and scoring once. Slevira added three RBIs. Jordahl, batting leadoff, scored four times, had two stolen bases, a single and knocked in one. Schaaf was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Starting pitcher Reagan Walker worked the first 5.1 innings, scattering nine hits and four earned runs, while fanning seven and walking one. Burke Steppe came in to record the final five outs for Billings.
For the Bucks, Preston Fliehman batted 2 for 4, including a home run and a double, and had two RBIs while scoring a run. Pailthorpe doubled twice, scored once and had an RBI.
