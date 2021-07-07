BILLINGS — Gunner Thompson and Davis Mosier threw complete games leading the Billings Royals to a Class AA American Legion sweep of the Helena Senators Wednesday at Pirtz Field.
The Royals won 11-1 in a six-inning mercy-rule opener, then took the second game 8-1. The wins were the third and fourth in a row for the Royals over the Senators, who completed a stretch where they played nine games in six days. Helena had won 10 in a row after winning its own Keith Sell Tournament on Sunday, but the Senators (38-14) were also swept in Tuesday’s twin bill.
Michael Ohlin had three hits and three RBIs, and Austin Schaaf had three hits and scored three times as part of the Royals’ 14-hit attack in the first game. Six players had multi-hit games and the Royals hit five doubles.
Thompson allowed seven hits in six innings and he struck out two.
Mosier was just as strong in the second game, giving up six hits while striking out six and walking none.
Jaeden Jordahl went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Bubba Bergen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Royals (35-10).
Matt Burton was the lone player to get multiple hits in either game for Helena — he was 2 for 3 in the opener — and the Senators did not have an extra-base hit in the two games.
