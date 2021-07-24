KALISPELL — The Billings Royals swept the Kalispell Lakers for the second straight day on Saturday to finish the regular season with a 20-game winning streak.
Royals pitchers Gunner Thompson and Hunter Eliason combined on a four-hitter to shut out the Lakers 13-0 in the six-inning opener.
Davis Mosier doubled three times and had four RBIs and Jaeden Jordahl went 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, scored three times, and also drove in a run for the Royals.
The Royals had 16 hits and scored seven times in the top of the sixth.
Thompson threw five innings and allowed four hits and struck out five before giving way to Eliason, who threw a perfect sixth. The game was halted due to the mercy rule.
In the second game, Jessen West went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Kruz Slevira and Max Keller both had two hits to help the Royals win 5-2 and move their record to 51-10 overall and 23-1 in Class AA conference play.
Billings used a four-run sixth inning to take control after Lance Schaaf limited the Lakers to two runs over five innings. Keller and Eliason combined for two scoreless innings of relief to seal the win.
The three Royals pitchers allowed just four hits, including a two-run triple by Kostya Hoffman.
The Class AA state tournament begins Wednesday in Great Falls.
