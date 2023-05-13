MISSOULA — The Billings Royals rolled to a pair of wins against the Missoula Mavericks in American Legion baseball play Saturday, winning 7-4 and 6-2 in a doubleheader.

In Game 1, Billings (9-3 overall) played from behind for a significant chunk of the game before erupting for a four-run sixth inning, turning a one-run deficit into a comfortable three-run victory.

Shortstop Sy Waldron and center fielder Hunter Solheim each had a pair of RBIs on the Missoula pitching staff, with Solheim smacking a triple for one of his two hits and nine for the Royals in all. Mavericks designated hitter Finn Davis led his team's offense with a two-RBI triple in the second inning.

Billings' Peyton Waskow got the win on the mound with near-perfect pitching in three innings of relief, allowing just one hit and no runs with five strikeouts. Mavericks starter Chris Compton went five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits, though the team's bullpen allowed four earned runs in all after he was pulled.

The second game saw the Royals get out on the front foot earlier with a four-run third inning. Starting pitcher Jaiden Turner went six innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight to pick up the pitching win.

Royals second baseman Kayden Keith had two hits and a RBI, while third baseman Ethan Chaney had a two-RBI double. Compton (playing left field) and catcher Sam Matosich each had RBIs for the Mavericks.

The Royals and Mavericks will play another doubleheader in Missoula on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.