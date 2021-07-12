BILLINGS — Behind the pitching of Reagan Walker and the hitting of Jaeden Jordahl and Jessen West, the Billings Royals won both ends of a doubleheader against the visiting Missoula Mavericks 1-0 and 15-5 Monday night in American Legion baseball at Pirtz Field.

Walker tossed a five-hit shutout in the seven-inning first game. He struck out four and walked four.

In the nightcap, Jordahl and West had three hits apiece as the Royals finished off the Mavs in five innings. Jordahl doubled and scored four runs, while West and Davis Mosier drove in three runs each.

The Royals scored 12 runs in the third inning to cut the game short.

Kruz Slevira and Bubba Bergen also knocked in two runs each.

Adam Jones doubled for Missoula.

Mosier was the winning pitcher for the Royals. He worked three innings and left with a 14-5 advantage.

In the first game, the Royals made the most of their three hits. Slevira had two of them and drove in the game's lone run.

Zack Hangus had two hits for the Mavs.

