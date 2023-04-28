SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Carson Jenkins batted a combined 4 for 7 with a double and home run, five runs and five RBIs as the Billings Royals swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from the Sheridan Troopers here on Friday.

Billings (3-2) won the first contest 4-2 and the second 13-9 as it posted its third straight victory.

In the first game, the Royals scored two runs in the top of the first and tacked on two more in the second frame to go up 4-1. Billings, which didn't commit an error, was led by the pitching of starter Davis Mosier and reliever Peyton Waskow. Mosier threw the first five innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned). He walked three and fanned five. Waskow tossed the final two frames and limited the Troopers to one hit, while walking one and striking out three.

Two of Sheridan's four hits were homers in the first game.

Billings leadoff batter Jaiden Turner was a catalyst in game one, batting 3 of 4 with two runs. Sy Waldron and Turner each doubled. Overall, Billings had 10 hits.

In the second game, the Royals erupted for four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh for the 13-9 victory. Overall, Billings had 12 hits.

Waldron batted leadoff in this game and was 2 of 5 with two runs and Turner scored three times. Mosier was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Jenkins had a big game as well, batting 2 of 3, including a two-base hit and a round-tripper, with four runs and three RBIs.

Cooper Thorson, Ethan Chaney, and Nathan Kojetin all drove in two for the Royals. Waldron had two doubles, and Mosier and Thorson each doubled.

The Royals host Bozeman at Pirtz Field for a twin bill Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.