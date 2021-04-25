BILLINGS — Seven different players recorded a hit and the Billings Royals opened the first game of a doubleheader with the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers with a 9-2 victory on Sunday at Pirtz Field.
Four Royals pitchers then limited the Troopers to three hits in a 7-2 victory in the second contest.
The Royals are now 4-0 after a road sweep of Gillette, Wyoming, last weekend to begin the 2021 season.
In the first game Sunday, Payton Stidham, Davis Mosier and Kruz Slevira each had two hits for the Royals.
Stidham had a three-base hit and also drove in two runs and scored once. Mosier tallied three runs and two RBIs and Slevira scored twice and had two steals.
Owen Doucette and Reagan Walker both added two RBIs for Billings.
In the 7-2 triumph, Max Keller batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Billings. Gunner Thompson and Burke Steppe both scored twice for the Royals.
Austin Schaaf doubled, scored a run and drove in one for Billings, while Lance Schaaf tripled and scored a run.
Photos: Royals Vs Sheridan at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Legion baseball at Pirtz Field
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.