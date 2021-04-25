BILLINGS — Seven different players recorded a hit and the Billings Royals opened the first game of a doubleheader with the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers with a 9-2 victory on Sunday at Pirtz Field. 

Four Royals pitchers then limited the Troopers to three hits in a 7-2 victory in the second contest.

The Royals are now 4-0 after a road sweep of Gillette, Wyoming, last weekend to begin the 2021 season.

In the first game Sunday, Payton Stidham, Davis Mosier and Kruz Slevira each had two hits for the Royals.

Stidham had a three-base hit and also drove in two runs and scored once. Mosier tallied three runs and two RBIs and Slevira scored twice and had two steals. 

Owen Doucette and Reagan Walker both added two RBIs for Billings.

In the 7-2 triumph, Max Keller batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Billings. Gunner Thompson and Burke Steppe both scored twice for the Royals.

Austin Schaaf doubled, scored a run and drove in one for Billings, while Lance Schaaf tripled and scored a run.

