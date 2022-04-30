BILLINGS — The Billings Royals swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Bozeman on Saturday at Pirtz Field.

In a 10-6 victory, Jessen West hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead the Royals, who collected 12 hits as a team. Austin Schaaf and Davis Chakos each had two hits and scored three runs.

Dillon Fame went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Bucks.

The Royals won the other game 12-5, as Bryce LaForest went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Carter Venable scored three times for Billings while West went 2 for 3.

Jake Vigen and Max Matteucci had two hits apiece for Bozeman. Matteucci had three RBIs.

