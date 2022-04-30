BILLINGS — The Billings Royals swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Bozeman on Saturday at Pirtz Field.
In a 10-6 victory, Jessen West hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead the Royals, who collected 12 hits as a team. Austin Schaaf and Davis Chakos each had two hits and scored three runs.
Dillon Fame went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Bucks.
The Royals won the other game 12-5, as Bryce LaForest went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Carter Venable scored three times for Billings while West went 2 for 3.
Jake Vigen and Max Matteucci had two hits apiece for Bozeman. Matteucci had three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.