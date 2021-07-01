BILLINGS — Owen Ducette’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth gave the Billings Royals the lead and Reagan Walker made it stand up in a 4-3 Class AA American Legion win over the Bozeman Bucks Thursday at Pirtz Field.
Lance Schaaf then dominated the Bucks in the nightcap, throwing a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 Royals’ win. Schaaf struck out 14 and walked one to give the Royals the sweep.
Jaeden Jordahl, Austin Schaaf, Davis Mosier and Gunner Thompson all drove in runs for the Royals.
In the opener, Walker allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out four in the complete game win, and Thompson was 3 for 3 with a run scored for the Royals.
Trailing 3-2, Thompson opened the Royals’ sixth inning with an infield single. Jessen West doubled pinch-runner Bubba Bergen to third, and both scored on Ducette’s base hit to center.
Preston Fliehman had two hits for the Bucks.
