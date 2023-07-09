SALT LAKE CITY — The Billings Royals closed out a strong four days of play at a tournament in Utah on Sunday by qualifying for a final-day, four-team bracket, where they were defeated by an American Legion team from South Jordan, Utah, 7-1 in the semifinal round.

The Royals were held to just three hits as the Utahns took the lead with a two-run second inning and didn't look back. Billings finished with a 3-2 record in all during its time in Salt Lake City, where it has been since Thursday.

Billings' lone run of the game came in the fourth inning when first baseman Davis Mosier scored.

South Jordan only managed to garner six hits in all on the Royals' pitching staff, but it was effective with its opportunities as it was also helped by three Billings errors. Carson Jenkins started on the mound for Billings, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits.

The Royals continue their road trip when they travel to play two at Kalispell on Tuesday, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for 5 p.m.