BOZEMAN — The Billings Royals came away with a pair of victories Saturday while competing at the Bozeman Round Robin American Legion baseball tournament.
In a pair of close games with Washington teams, the Royals defeated the Yakima Beetles 6-5 and the Brewster Farmers 11-8.
Jessen West had two hits, including a double, in the victory over Yakima. Owen Doucette also had two hits, while Jaeden Jordahl provided two RBIs.
The Royals pulled the game out with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Yakima led 5-1 after five innings, but the Royals came up with a total of five runs in the sixth and seventh frames.
Kruz Slevira earned the pitching win with with one inning of relief.
Another big seventh inning, this time a five-run outburst, carried the Royals over Brewster.
The Royals finished with nine hits, including three by West and two from Max Keller.
West drove in three runs. Jordahl doubled.
Three Royals pitchers gave up nine hits and seven earned runs. They struck out four and walked nine.
The Brewster team committed six errors.
