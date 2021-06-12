MANDAN, N.D. — The Billings Royals won twice Saturday at a Mandan American Legion baseball tournament to advance to the championship game.
The Royals handled the Bismarck Governors 12-5 in the first game. Jaeden Jordahl led the Royals with five RBIs on two hits. Gunner Thompson pitched four innings for the Royals and struck out seven and allowed four runs on nine hits.
The Royals beat the Minot Vistas 4-2 in the second game. Billings trailed 2-0 going into the top of the seventh inning, in which they scored four runs. Thompson went 2 for 4, while Lance Schaaf pitched five innings and struck out six with one earned run on six hits.
The two wins secured a championship berth into tomorrow night's game against the host team, the Mandan Chiefs.
