BOZEMAN — Austin Schaaf pitched the complete seven innings to lead the Billings Royals over the Bozeman Bucks 5-4 in the championship game of the Mid-Summer Classic American Legion baseball tournament at Heroes Park on Sunday.
Schaaf gave up 11 hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He walked one and struck out one.
Schaaf was named the outstanding pitcher of the tourney.
Royals leadoff batter Jaeden Jordahl, the offensive MVP, was 2 for 4 with a double, stolen base and two runs.
Davis Mosier, who earned tourney MVP honors, batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Mosier and Max Keller both had two-base hits.
Preston Fliehman batted 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Bucks.
The Royals improved to 40-10 with the win, while the Bucks fell to 22-30-1.
