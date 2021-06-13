MANDAN, N.D. — CJ Bohn pitched 8.1 innings, scattering eight hits and three walks, while fanning two and the Billings Royals downed the Mandan Chiefs 2-1 in the championship game of the Border Battle Tournament here.
Jaeden Jordahl finished off nine-inning game for Billings, recording the final two outs of the ninth.
The game was a pitcher's duel as two Mandan pitchers held Billings to three hits and walked four Royals batters, while fanning three.
Billings (21-7) scored the winning run in the top of the ninth as Austin Schaaf hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Kruz Slevira.
Max Keller had a double for the Royals and scored a run. Davis Mosier and Schaaf both singled.
The Most Valuable Defensive Player of the tourney was Royals catcher Michael Ohlin.
Overall, the Royals had a 4-1 record at the tournament.
