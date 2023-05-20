GILLETTE, Wyo. — Zach Stewart and Hunter Doyle combined for a one-hitter and the Billings Scarlets defeated the Gillette (Wyoming) Riders 8-1 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader here Saturday.

In the first game, Gillette defeated the Scarlets 5-3.

Stewart pitched the first five innings of second contest, allowing only one hit and one run (earned), while walking four and fanning eight. Doyle then pitched the final two frames and struck out one while walking two batters and hitting one with a pitch.

The Scarlets' improved their season record to 12-3 with the win. The loss in the first game snapped a six-game winning streak for Billings.

Kyler Northrop doubled for the Scarlets and plated three runs. Nate McDoald had two doubles for Billings, scored once and drove in one. Nick Schneider was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Billings. Kade Vatnsdal batted 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Overall, Billings had 10 hits and didn't commit an error. Gillette had four miscues.

In the first game, both teams had seven hits. Billings committed two errors and the Riders one. Doyle homered for Billings and drove in two. McDonald had a double among his two hits and scored a run.

Gillette scored three runs in the bottom of the second to claim a 4-2 lead.

Billings will host Bozeman for a doubleheader Sunday at Pirtz Field beginning at 3 p.m.