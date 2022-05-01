BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets took the first game of a scheduled Legion doubleheader against Miles City on Sunday before the second game was halted due to rain.

Billings won the opener by an 11-4 score. The Scarlets scored five runs in the first inning to jump to a big lead, and led 11-2 after five. Keaton Mickekson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jaden Sanchez doubled, tripled and scored twice, and Luke Tallman drove in a pair of runs.

Brennan Hager had two of Miles City's three hits, and also had three RBIs.

The second game was called in the second inning with the Scarlets leading 2-0.

