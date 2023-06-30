BILLINGS — Both the Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals posted 2-0 records at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament on Friday.

Both the Scarlets (28-10) and Royals (26-18) are now 3-0 through two days of play at the Billings American Legion Baseball annual tourney.

Scarlets score big wins

The Scarlets opened play on Friday at Dehler Park with a 9-1 victory over the Colorado Rogue and later beat the Estevan, Saskatchewan, Brewers 15-0 at Dehler Park.

Nolan Berkram fired a four-inning no-hitter against the Brewers. Berkram walked one and struck out seven. The Scarlets defense also continued to play brilliantly, committing only one error.

Hunter Doyle was 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBIs for the Scarlets. Chase Wise scored four runs for the Scarlets. Billings had five hits, but two Estevan pitchers walked 14 total batters and also hit another three with pitches. The Brewers also made five errors.

Doyle threw the complete six innings against the Rogue and held the opposition to two hits and an earned run. He walked three and struck out nine. Nate McDonald was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs and Kade Vatnsdal and Colter Wilson each drove in two for the Scarlets.

Jaden Sanchez and Berkram each scored two runs for Billings. Rocco Gioioso added a double.

Neither the Scarlets or the Rogue committed an error.

Bracket play continues on Saturday and the Scarlets will play the Colorado Lightning in the 7 p.m. game at Dehler.

Royals cruise to victories

Holter Reisinger threw a four-inning one-hitter as the Royals beat the Colorado Lightning 17-2 at Pirtz Field. Reisinger allowed two earned runs and walked six, while fanning one. He did hit three batters with a pitch.

Ethan Chaney batted 3 for 4 for the Royals, including a double, with two runs and three RBIs. Cooper Thorson was 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Gavin Stichman was 3 for 4 with three runs. Hunter Solheim, and Kayden Keith also doubled for Billings and Peyton Waskow added a triple.

Keith was 3 for 4 with a double and Sy Waldron was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs as the Royals beat the Colorado Rogue 8-0 in the final game of the day at Dehler.

Davis Mosier had a 2-for-4 performance for the Royals with two runs and two RBIs and Nathan Kojetin and Reisinger each had two RBIs.

Royals ace Jaiden Turner threw the complete game with six innings and limited the Rogue to three hits. The righty didn't issue any walks and fanned 11.

The Royals will play Estevan Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dehler.

In the other tournament game on Friday, the Sheridan Troopers toppled Estevan 19-1.

Sheridan will play the Rogue at 4 p.m. at Dehler on Saturday.

After bracket play games are completed on Saturday, pairings for the championship, third-place and fifth-place games will be announced for Sunday.

Photos: Billings Scarlets vs Rogue at Dehler Park