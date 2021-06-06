BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets capped two days of competition with Casper (Wyo.) with a 10-5 win in American Legion baseball Sunday at Pirtz Field. 

The Scarlets (5-7) were led by Luke Tallman, who batted 2 for 2, including a home run, with three runs and three RBIs. Rocco Gioioso doubled twice for Billings and scored a run and Nate McDonald doubled and scored twice. Spencer Berger was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. 

On Saturday, the Scarlets dropped a pair of games at Pirtz, falling to the Great Falls Chargers 8-1 in their Eastern AA opener and then losing 11-2 to the Casper Post 2 Oilers.

Great Falls starter Josh Banderob scattered six hits in the complete-game win, striking out six. Cam McNamee hit a double and drove in three runs and Keeton Clark had two hits for the Chargers.

McDonald was 2 for 2 for the Scarlets, whose lone run was driven in by Berger.

Grant Nipper had three hits, including a double and a triple, and had two RBIs in Casper’s victory. Shane Taggert added three RBIs for the Oilers.

Tallman hit two solo home runs for the Scarlets (4-7, 0-1).

The Scarlets will renew their rivalry with the Billings Royals Monday at Pirtz at 7 p.m. 

