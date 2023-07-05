BOZEMAN — The Billings Scarlets won twice on the road in American Legion baseball play against the Bozeman Bucks on Wednesday, winning 8-1 and 5-3.

The Scarlets won their third and fourth games in three days following a home twin bill sweep over the Great Falls Chargers on Monday, closing out play for the holiday week in style.

Billings held Bozeman to just three hits in the 8-1 win as starter Drew McDowell and reliever Kolten Wynia combined to strike out six Bucks, keeping the hosts at bay while their teammates at the plate did damage.

The Scarlets' one through three hitters (Nathan McDonald, Kade Vatnsdal and Kyler Northrop) were especially effective, combining for eight hits and three RBIs in all between them. Northrop and left fielder Nolan Berkram each had two RBIs to lead Billings, which scored three runs each in the third and fifth innings, at the plate.

Billings' 5-3 win saw it stave off a late rally attempt from Bozeman, caused when the Bucks narrowed a 5-0 deficit after a three-run fifth inning. But Hunter Doyle came on in relief for the Scarlets at that point and was lights out, going near-perfect the rest of the way as he struck out four, walked one and allowed no hits in 2 1/3 innings of work to close the show and pick up the save.

Scarlet RBIs came from McDonald (via a solo home run), Northrop (through a sacrifice fly) and Berkram as their lineup was forced to take advantage of their chances with just five hits in all for the game. Catcher Rocco Gioioso was the only other Billings player to record a hit.

The Scarlets will embark on a break for the rest of the week before welcoming Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to Dehler Park next week for three games — one Tuesday, two Wednesday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 6 p.m.