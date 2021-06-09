BOZEMAN — The Billings Scarlets and Bozeman Bucks traded wins Wednesday in a Class AA American Legion baseball twin bill.
The Scarlets scored five first-inning runs in the opening game on the way to a 17-12 win, highlighted by a two-run triple by Luke Tallman and a run-scoring double from Kyler Northrop. Billings added four runs each in the third, fifth and seventh innings and finished the game with six extra-base hits.
Northrop finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Michael Feralio and Spencer Burger also drove in two runs apiece. Logan Pailthorpe hit two home runs for Bozeman while Jake Vigen and Dillon Coleman each doubled twice and had three RBIs apiece.
Bozeman won the second game by a 3-2 score, as Bucks starter Jackson Burke emerged victorious in a pitching duel against Billings' Jaiden Turner.
Preston Fliehman had an run-scoring single for Bozeman in the fifth, then scored on a wild pitch. Billings got a run back on a solo homer by Tallman in the seventh, but the game ended with Scarlets runners stranded on second and third.
