BOZEMAN — Jarron Wilcox and Nathan McDonald each plated three runners and the Billings Scarlets won the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader with the Bozeman Bucks, 15-7, on Friday.

In the first game, Sage McMinn and Parker McMan limited Billings to seven hits en route to a 14-4 win.

In the nightcap, the Scarlets pounded out 14 hits, with Andruw Brester batting 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the way. Logan Meyer, Wilcox, McDonald and Michael Horrell each had two hits for Billings.

The Scarlets had seven extra-base hits. Brester doubled twice and Deward, Horrell and Wilcox all added two-base hits. Eric Laughlin and McDonald also tripled. 

McMinn led Bozeman with a 3-for-4 performance, which included two doubles and a triple.

McMinn, the starting pitcher in the first game, helped his own cause with a perfect 4-for-4 showing at the plate. He scored three times and drove in two. Ben Hubley was 3 for 5, including a double, for the Bucks with two runs and three RBIs. 

Bozeman had 18 hits overall in the first game and the Scarlets committed five errors. 

Caden Dowler belted a home run for the Scarlets and finished 1 for 2 with a run and three RBIs. 

Tags

Load comments