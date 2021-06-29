BOZEMAN — Max Murphy hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh and the Billings Scarlets went on to beat the Bozeman Bucks 7-6 in the first game of an Eastern AA American Legion doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Bucks jumped out to a five-run second-inning lead in the second game and earned a split with a 10-4 win.
Murphy finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jaxon Brandt also drove in two runs, including one in the top of the seventh that turned out to be a much-needed insurance run, to lead the Scarlets in the opener.
Jackson Schaubel allowed two earned runs (three total) in four innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out a Bucks batter with runners on second and third to end the game.
Max Matteucci doubled twice among his three hits and had three RBIs for the Bucks, who led 5-4 after six innings but couldn’t hang on.
The top three in the Bucks’ order — Jake Vigen, Logan Pailthorpe and Preston Fliehman — combined to go 4 for 9 with six runs scored and three RBIs to ignite Bozeman in Game 2. Corbin Holzer added a solo home run.
Rocco Gioioso hit one of the Scarlets’ four doubles and drove in two runs but Billings could muster just two earned runs off Dillon Coleman and Kellen Harrison. Spencer Berger, Kyler Northrop and Jaden Sanchez also hit doubles for the Scarlets.
